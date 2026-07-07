Japan Ruling Bloc Gives Up Diet Seat Bill Passage at Current Session

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 7 (Jiji Press)--The leaders of Japan's two ruling parties on Tuesday confirmed plans to give up on enacting a bill to cut the number of House of Representatives seats during the current parliamentary session, which is slated to end in less than two weeks.

Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, leader of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, and Hirofumi Yoshimura, chief of the LDP's coalition partner, the Japan Innovation Party, agreed on the policy in their meeting held at the parliamentary building, according to sources in the ruling camp.

They discussed the handling of the bill to reduce seats in the lower chamber of the Diet, the country's parliament, and another bill to establish a secondary capital of the country.

The two parties will aim to enact the Lower House seat reduction bill, which is at the center of criticism from the opposition side, during an extraordinary Diet session seen to be convened this autumn.

On Wednesday, the ruling side is expected to convey to the opposition bloc the plan to give up the passage of the Lower House seat bill during the current Diet session, in an effort to normalize Lower House proceedings. The opposition camp has been boycotting deliberations at the lower chamber due to their objections to the two bills.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]