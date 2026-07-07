Japanese NBA Star Hachimura Signs Contract with Clippers

Newsfrom Japan

Los Angeles, July 6 (Jiji Press)--The Los Angeles Clippers of the U.S. National Basketball Association said Monday that they have signed star Japanese player Rui Hachimura.

The two-year deal is worth 28 million dollars, according to sports network ESPN.

The 28-year-old free agent also drew interest from the Golden State Warriors and the Minnesota Timberwolves before choosing the Clippers, who are based in the same city as his former team, the Los Angeles Lakers.

In the 2019 NBA draft, Hachimura, a native of Toyama Prefecture, central Japan, became the first Japanese player to be selected in the first round. He was the ninth overall pick out of Gonzaga University and joined the Washington Wizards.

During the 2022-2023 season, he was traded to the Lakers and became a key member of the team alongside NBA stars LeBron James and Luka Doncic.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]