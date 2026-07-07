Toyota to Invest 3.6 B. Dlrs for Plant Expansion in Texas

Newsfrom Japan

New York, July 6 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Toyota Motor Corp. will invest 3.6 billion dollars to expand its plant in San Antonio in the U.S. state of Texas by adding a vehicle assembly line, a U.S. subsidiary said Monday.

The group plans to transfer the production of the Tacoma pickup truck, a popular model in the United States, from Baja California, northern Mexico, to San Antonio, creating some 2,000 jobs there, Toyota Motor North America Inc. said.

Almost all Tacoma vehicles are sold in the United States. Toyota decided the transfer in line with its policy of manufacturing vehicles where they are sold, an official said.

Another reason is to respond to changes in the trade environment, the official added.

The investment is part of the group's plan to invest up to 10 billion dollars additionally in the United States, which was announced in 2025.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]