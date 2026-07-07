2 China Coast Guard Ships Enter Japanese Waters off Senkakus

Newsfrom Japan

Naha, Okinawa Pref., July 7 (Jiji Press)--Two Chinese coast guard ships entered Japanese territorial waters off the Senkaku Islands, which belong to the city of Ishigaki, Okinawa Prefecture, on Tuesday.

This marked the first intrusion by Chinese official ships into Japanese waters near the island chain since June 10.

According to the Japan Coast Guard’s 11th regional headquarters in Naha, the capital of the southernmost prefecture, the two Haijing vessels crossed into Japanese waters off Taisho Island in the Senkaku chain at around 2:25 a.m. The vessels approached a Japanese fishing boat operating in the area.

The Chinese vessels left the waters by around 9:20 a.m.

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