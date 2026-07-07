KDDI to Conduct AI Drone Feasibility Study in Vietnam, Philippines

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 7 (Jiji Press)--KDDI Corp. said Friday that it will launch a feasibility study to explore the deployment of digital solutions using artificial intelligence-powered drones in Vietnam and the Philippines.

The project will receive subsidies under a Japanese industry ministry program aimed at supporting domestic companies aiming to start infrastructure and other operations in emerging economies.

KDDI and KDDI SmartDrone Inc., a joint venture between the Japanese telecommunications firm and Japan Airlines, will study the potential use of AI drones for disaster prevention and for patrolling and inspecting infrastructure facilities in the two Southeast Asian countries.

The companies will assess technical requirements, including market conditions, civil aviation regulations and communication environments. They aim to verify an AI drone utilization model that could enhance local disaster prevention measures while improving the efficiency of infrastructure maintenance and management.

Based on the findings, KDDI and KDDI SmartDrone will consider launching full-scale drone business in Vietnam and the Philippines.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]