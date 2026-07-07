World's 1st Pokemon-Themed Airport Emerges in Ishikawa Pref.

Newsfrom Japan

Wajima, Ishikawa Pref., July 7 (Jiji Press)--A celebration ceremony for an airport named after blockbuster Japanese animation series Pocket Monster, or Pokemon, was held in the city of Wajima in the central Japan prefecture of Ishikawa on Tuesday.

Noto Airport in the city was given the nickname "Noto Satoyama Pokemon with You Airport" the same day.

Over 100 Pokemon characters are painted on walls and other parts of the airport, and limited-edition merchandise and meals are available at shops and restaurants.

According to the Ishikawa prefectural government, the airport is the first in the world to bear "Pokemon" as part of the name. It will retain the nickname until the end of September 2029.

The prefectural government promoted the nickname project in cooperation with a Tokyo-based foundation that engages in activities contributing to society through Pokemon.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]