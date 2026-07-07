Japanese Executives Accused of Bribing Cambodia Govt Worker

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 7 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo police last month sent to prosecutors papers on Fujipassc Co. and three men linked to the Japanese construction company for allegedly bribing a Cambodian government employee.

The three are two Fujipassc executives and a former adviser to a Cambodian subsidiary of the company, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

The subsidiary, which operated a business to send technical trainees to Japan, plunged into financial difficulty due to the COVID-19 pandemic. When it tried to change its registration details for a sale, it was asked for a bribe, according to the police.

The company side allegedly gave about 1,000 dollars in cash to an official of Cambodia's Ministry of Commerce in July 2021 to expedite the registration process of the subsidiary. The bribe is equivalent to at least about five months' worth of monthly wages for a ministry worker.

The two Fujipassc executives agreed to pay the bribe and instructed the former subsidiary adviser to pay the money.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]