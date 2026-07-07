Japan Mulling Establishing New Bureau at Defense Ministry

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 7 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government is considering establishing a new bureau at the Defense Ministry in charge of dealing with international policies, including the promotion of cooperation with like-minded countries, government and ruling bloc sources said Tuesday.

In light of the increasingly severe security environment, the planned bureau is expected to handle issues such as the transfer of defense equipment to like-minded countries and the conclusion of an acquisition and cross-servicing agreement between Japan's Self-Defense Forces and the militaries of other nations.

The government will also seek to establish an agency to support retired SDF members and their families, the sources said.

Its Basic Policy on Economic and Fiscal Management and Reform, to be drawn up shortly, is expected to say that the organization of the Defense Ministry will be strengthened drastically.

The government plans to submit a bill to revise the Defense Ministry establishment law to next year's ordinary parliamentary session, slated to be convened in January, aiming to implement the planned structural reform measures in the next fiscal year starting in April 2027, according to the sources.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]