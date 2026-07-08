Japan Warns Firms of China Dual-Use Export Risks

Newsfrom Japan

Beijing, July 8 (Jiji Press)--Japanese companies operating in China have been urged to exercise caution over exports of dual-use goods to Japan, after Chinese authorities arrested two Japanese nationals for suspected export control violations.

The Japanese Embassy in Beijing called on businesses Tuesday to factor in tighter Chinese enforcement of export controls when exporting to Japan goods with civilian and military applications.

Chinese authorities arrested two Fuji Electric Co. group employees in Dalian, Liaoning Province, in June on suspicion of violating Chinese laws governing imports and exports. The two allegedly attempted to export products made with processed rare earths, which are subject to Chinese export controls.

Beijing has tightened its export controls on dual-use items bound for Japan following Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi’s remarks last November on a potential Taiwan contingency, which Beijing blasted.

The embassy urged Japanese companies operating in China to contact its business support hotline if they come under scrutiny from Chinese authorities.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]