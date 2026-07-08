Japan, U.S., S. Korea Share Concerns over China Missile Launch

Newsfrom Japan

Ankara, July 7 (Jiji Press)--The foreign ministers of Japan, the United States and South Korea shared concern over the recent launch of a ballistic missile by a nuclear-powered Chinese navy submarine at a meeting in Ankara, Turkey, on Tuesday.

Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Hyun agreed on the importance of strategic cooperation among their countries.

The three ministers confirmed their commitment to the complete denuclearization of North Korea, which continues its nuclear and missile development programs, and recognized the importance of addressing Pyongyang's cyber-related activities that fund those programs.

They also affirmed the importance of peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait.

Motegi, Rubio and Cho signed a memorandum of understanding on cooperation regarding small modular reactors, a next-generation nuclear reactor technology. Their governments will support collaboration among companies in the three countries to introduce the technology to other countries and bolster energy security in the Indo-Pacific region.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]