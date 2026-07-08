Trump Credits Tariffs with Toyota's Production Shift to U.S.

Newsfrom Japan

Washington, July 7 (Jiji Press)--U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday credited his high-tariff policy with prompting Toyota Motor Corp. to decide to move production of its Tacoma pickup truck from Mexico to the United States.

"A really big deal," Trump said in a post on Truth Social. "Tariffs at work!"

Trump has repeatedly called for the return of manufacturing to the United States through tariffs.

Toyota Motor North America Inc., a subsidiary of the Japanese automaker, said Monday that it will invest 3.6 billion dollars to expand its plant in San Antonio, Texas, to transfer production of the Tacoma from its plant in Baja California, northern Mexico.

The Tacoma is a popular model in the United States. Toyota said that the transfer to San Antonio will create about 2,000 jobs.

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