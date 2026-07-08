L.A. Dodgers Star Ohtani Hits 300th MLB Career Home Run

Newsfrom Japan

Los Angeles, July 7 (Jiji Press)--Los Angeles Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani hit his 300th career home run in U.S. Major League Baseball on Tuesday, becoming the first Japanese MLB player to achieve the milestone.

In his ninth year in MLB, Ohtani achieved the feat during his 4,047th at-bat in 1,121 games.

He hit his latest homer in the first inning during the game against the Colorado Rockies. It was also his 20th of the season.

The Japanese player finished the game with one hit and one RBI in four at-bats. The Dodgers lost the game 4-3.

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