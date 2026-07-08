Asahi Group's Net Profit Falls 36.7 Pct in 2025

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 8 (Jiji Press)--Asahi Group Holdings Ltd. said Wednesday that its consolidated net profit in 2025 fell 36.7 pct from the previous year to 121.5 billion yen, hit by reduced shipments caused by a system failure last September.

The Japanese beverage maker's sales slipped 1.5 pct to 2,894.6 billion yen.

"The results are very severe," President and Group CEO Atsushi Katsuki told a news conference in Tokyo. "I want to apologize as many times as I can" for the system failure, he said.

In response to the incident, Katsuki and three other executives will return 20 pct of their monthly pay for three months.

The impact of the system failure is estimated at nearly 40 billion yen. Shipments resumed for all goods by April.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]