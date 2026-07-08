NEC Rolls Out 1st Service under Anthropic Collaboration

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 8 (Jiji Press)--NEC Corp. said Wednesday that it has rolled out the first service under its strategic collaboration with Anthropic, a U.S. artificial intelligence startup, that the Japanese electronics maker announced in April.

The service, which utilizes Anthropic's Claude generative AI platform, fully automates planning processes for products and their promotion based on the purchase data of consumers. The monthly usage fee will be 1 million yen.

NEC aims to earn 10 billion yen from the service over the next three years.

The service will be tested with NEC's clients in the beverages, processed foods and daily products industries before being released for a wide range of companies in full swing in October.

NEC's previous service took up to one month to complete product planning processes because it involved work by consultants.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]