Japan Mobile Carriers to Delay Rollout of 060 Prefix

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 8 (Jiji Press)--Five Japanese mobile phone carriers said Wednesday that they will postpone offering mobile phone numbers with the new prefix of 060, initially slated to be introduced in July or later.

NTT Docomo Inc., KDDI Corp., SoftBank Corp., Rakuten Mobile Inc. and Okinawa Cellular Telephone Co. said that the decision reflected slower-than-expected progress in system upgrades, including those related to the display of phone numbers on devices.

The communications ministry has urged the companies to begin issuing phone numbers with the new prefix within the current fiscal year ending next March.

In Japan, phone numbers with the existing prefixes of 090, 080 and 070 are running short as the number of mobile phone users continues to increase.

To address a potential shortage of mobile phone numbers, the ministry revised rules in December 2024 to allow the introduction of the 060 prefix.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]