Japan, Germany Affirm Broad-Based Cooperation

Newsfrom Japan

Ankara, July 8 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi and his German counterpart, Johann Wadephul, affirmed bilateral cooperation in a wide range of areas, including security, during their meeting in Ankara, Turkey, on Wednesday.

Motegi told Wadephul that Japan is eager to work closely with Germany to promote a free and open Indo-Pacific.

Wadephul said that Germany will reinforce its engagement with the Indo-Pacific region.

The two ministers agreed to enhance cooperation not only bilaterally but also among Group of Seven major industrialized countries on the wars in Iran and Ukraine.

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