Rapidus to Sell Advanced Chips at No Higher than TSMC Price

Newsfrom Japan

Karuizawa, Nagano Pref., July 9 (Jiji Press)--Japanese chipmaker Rapidus Corp. plans to price its advanced semiconductors with a circuit line width of 2 nanometers no higher than the price of similar chips produced by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., Rapidus President Atsuyoshi Koike has said.

Speaking at a seminar hosted by the Japan Productivity Center in the town of Karuizawa, Nagano Prefecture, central Japan, on Wednesday, Koike said his company plans to set the price of 2-nanometer chips "at the same level as, or a little lower than," those already mass-produced by TSMC, the world's largest chip foundry. The TSMC chips are expected to be sold at around 3 million yen to 3.5 million yen per silicon wafer.

Acknowledging that TSMC has a dominant position in the 2-nanometer chip market, Koike said, "We are not in a position to set (prices) independently, and we will refer to TSMC's pricing as a benchmark."

"We cannot afford to lose in the price competition," he added, stressing that Rapidus will ensure competitiveness not only in production speed but also in costs.

The president said that the race to develop 1.4-nanometer and 1-nanometer chips awaits the company after it achieves mass production of 2-nanometer semiconductors.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]