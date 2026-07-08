Soccer Star Mitoma Suspected of Running Red Light in Accident

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 8 (Jiji Press)--Japanese soccer star Kaoru Mitoma is suspected of running a red light before his vehicle collided with a bicycle in Tokyo on Wednesday morning, injuring a 48-year-old woman, investigative sources said.

The accident occurred in Tokyo’s Itabashi Ward at around 8:45 a.m. The woman sustained injuries that will require two weeks to heal, according to investigative sources.

Tokyo’s Metropolitan Police Department believes that the 29-year-old player, who was behind the wheel, may have driven through a red light at an intersection. The sources said that Mitoma may have been distracted by a pedestrian signal turning green and apparently overlooked the red traffic signal for vehicles.

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