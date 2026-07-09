Tokyo Prosecutor Suspected of Inappropriate Relationship

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 9 (Jiji Press)--A male prosecutor in Tokyo had a relationship with a woman whom he had questioned in a political funds scandal involving the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, informed sources have said.

On Thursday, the Supreme Public Prosecutors Office released a statement saying that it is investigating the 48-year-old prosecutor and will examine the matter carefully and appropriately before taking strict measures.

According to the sources, the prosecutor led the investigation into the LDP funds scandal. He questioned a woman in her 30s as a suspect between 2023 and 2024. The two later began a relationship and once stayed together in a hotel room reserved for investigative purposes.

The prosecutor left the Tokyo District Public Prosecutors Office’s special investigation squad last year and currently works at the Tokyo High Public Prosecutors Office.

At the Tokyo District Public Prosecutors Office, a different prosecutor has been sent to a criminal trial for allegedly using inappropriate interrogation methods in a fraud case.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]