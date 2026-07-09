Trump Says “Japan” When He Meant Iran at Meeting

Newsfrom Japan

Ankara, July 8 (Jiji Press)--U.S. President Donald Trump said that a U.S. aircraft carrier had been attacked by “the Islamic Republic of Japan,” apparently intending to say the Islamic Republic of Iran, while speaking about U.S. actions against Iran during a meeting in Ankara, Turkey.

At the meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Wednesday, Trump also mistakenly referred to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) as the “JCPOC” while criticizing the 2015 agreement on Iran’s nuclear program reached between Iran and the administration of then U.S. President Barack Obama, along with European countries and other parties.

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