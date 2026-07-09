Japan to Forgo Tighter Regulations on Heated Tobacco Products

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 9 (Jiji Press)--Japan's health ministry on Thursday proposed forgoing tightening regulations on heated tobacco products to the same extent as for cigarettes, as part of a review of measures against passive smoking.

A panel of experts set up by the ministry broadly agreed on the proposal. It plans to complete the review as early as this summer.

Japan bans indoor smoking at various facilities, including restaurants, in principle under the health promotion law that went into force in April 2020. People are allowed to smoke cigarettes only in designated smoking rooms, where eating or drinking is banned.

The law introduced a transitional measure for heated tobacco products, allowing people to eat or drink while smoking in designated rooms, on the grounds that the health effects of such products remained unclear.

While noting that passive smoke from heated tobacco products contains harmful substances such as carcinogens, the ministry said it is not possible to assess the impact on health due to insufficient accumulated knowledge.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]