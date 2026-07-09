Japan Police Ink Pact with E-Commerce Firms to Share Info

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 9 (Jiji Press)--Japan’s National Police Agency signed an agreement with three major e-commerce site operators Thursday to share information and prevent fraudulent transactions.

Under the pact signed with Mercari Inc., LY Corp. and Rakuten Group Inc., the police will receive and analyze information on credit cards used fraudulently and on accounts of malicious merchants. The results of the analysis will be shared with the companies to prevent further damage, while the findings will also be used for police investigations.

The agreement covers all e-commerce services offered by the three firms, including online shopping and auction sites.

Specifically, the operators will provide information on accounts, credit cards and shipping addresses when they identify fraudulent transactions through reports from merchants or customer complaints about purchased items not being delivered.

The NPA will cross-check such data against information it already holds and analyze fraudulent activity across services.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]