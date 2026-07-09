Japan Summer Holiday Budget Up for 1st Time in 3 Years

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 9 (Jiji Press)--The average summer holiday budget has increased for the first time in three years in Japan, standing at 58,902 yen for 2026, a survey by research company Intage Inc. showed Thursday.

The increase reflected high prices and the yen's weakness. Some respondents said that the Middle East tensions and bear incidents in Japan have affected their holiday plans.

The survey, conducted online with individuals aged 15 to 79 in June, asked respondents about their holiday plans for the period running from July 18 to Sept. 30. Valid responses came from 5,000 people.

The average budget soared from 50,269 yen in 2022, when the annual research started, to 60,146 yen in 2023 after the COVID-19 pandemic. This year's average rose by 1,618 yen from the previous year after two years of decline.

In the latest survey, 45.7 pct of respondents, the biggest number, cited "high prices and a weaker yen," when asked about the reasons for the budget increase, with multiple answers allowed. Meanwhile, 31.8 pct said their budgets increased because they plan to go traveling.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]