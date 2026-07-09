BOJ Keeps Economic Views Unchanged for All 9 Regions

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 9 (Jiji Press)--The Bank of Japan kept its economic assessments unchanged for all nine regions of the country in a quarterly report released Thursday.

The report was adopted at the day's meeting of managers of the central bank's regional branches held at its headquarters in Tokyo.

Some branch chiefs quoted food and daily goods companies as saying that they are planning to raise their product prices this summer or later, due to higher material costs triggered by the Middle East turmoil.

Among them, a supermarket in Yokohama, the capital of Kanagawa Prefecture, south of Tokyo, said it will raise the prices of some items to offset higher packaging material costs stemming from the Middle East tensions.

Meanwhile, possibilities of substantial decreases in exports and production are receding thanks to progress in procurement from sources other than the Middle East, according to branch managers.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]