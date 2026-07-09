FamilyMart to Open First Flagship Store in Tokyo

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 9 (Jiji Press)--FamilyMart Co. will open its first flagship store in Tokyo’s Minato Ward on Friday, the Japanese convenience store chain said Thursday.

The Famima Park Azabudai store will feature a stand where customers can purchase takeout items, including coffee, without having to go inside, as well as fitting rooms for the company’s original apparel line.

The store was developed in collaboration with NIGO, a Japanese creative director and fashion designer.

FamilyMart aims to make the store “a destination worth going out of your way to visit,” President Tatsuo Odani said.

At the Famima stand, the store will offer the company’s premium coffee, its signature Fami-Chiki fried chicken and other products. Customers can enjoy such food items on outdoor benches featuring the company’s official character.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]