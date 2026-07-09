Reiwa Shinsengumi's Yamamoto to Resign as Head, Quit Politics

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 9 (Jiji Press)-- Reiwa Shinsengumi leader Taro Yamamoto said Thursday that he will step down as head of the Japanese opposition party and retire from politics, citing health issues and a speeding scandal.

Reiwa Shinsengumi will change its name and hold a leadership election on July 31.

Speaking at a press conference in Tokyo, the 51-year-old said that his speeding scandal was "inexcusable."

"I've decided to call it quits on my efforts to become a Diet member," he said.

Asked why the party will change its name, Yamamoto said he did not want to stand in the way of the party as "a relic of the past."

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]