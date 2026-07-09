Japan's Motegi Eyeing Tour of 4 Latin American Nations in Aug.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 9 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi is making arrangements to visit Mexico, Panama, Colombia and Ecuador in early August for talks with his counterparts, informed sources said Thursday.

The planned tour is aimed at enhancing Japan's economic cooperation with the four Latin American countries, including efforts to strengthen supply chains for critical minerals.

Mexico, rich in resources such as copper, zinc and lead, hosts more than 1,600 Japanese companies. Motegi is seen discussing with Mexican government officials issues such as ensuring stable supply of mineral resources and expanding Japanese firms' investment in the country.

Motegi and Panamanian officials are expected to reaffirm cooperation on the stable operation of the Panama Canal, a key logistics waterway linking the Pacific and the Atlantic. In Colombia, Motegi may attend the inauguration ceremony of the country's new president. Discussions during his visit to Ecuador will likely focus on resources and energy cooperation.

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