Mitsubishi Motors to Produce Humanoid Robots

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 10 (Jiji Press)--Mitsubishi Motors Corp. said Thursday that it will produce humanoid robots in collaboration with Highlanders Inc., a robotics startup from the University of Tokyo.

The two companies will aim to mass-produce humanoid robots developed by Highlanders by utilizing unused space at the Japanese automaker's plant in the western city of Kyoto.

Production is scheduled to begin in early 2027, with a target output of around 1,000 units per month. The robots will also be deployed on Mitsubishi's own production lines.

By accumulating operational data and know-how through practical use, the two companies plan to explore opportunities for further development and production.

Mitsubishi CEO Takao Kato said that the technology has "potential for use in various tasks at production sites."

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]