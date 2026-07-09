Banking Services to Become Available at NTT Docomo Shops

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 9 (Jiji Press)--NTT Docomo Financial Group Inc. said Thursday it will provide banking services, such as opening accounts, at shops of Japanese mobile phone giant NTT Docomo Inc. from August.

The number of shops offering the banking services will be increased to 1,000 by the end of the year, according to the NTT Docomo subsidiary.

Established on July 1, the financial holding company owns SBI Sumishin Net Bank and online brokerage firm Monex Inc. SBI Sumishin became an NTT Docomo subsidiary last October and is scheduled to be renamed Docomo SMTB Net Bank next month. Monex came under the wing of NTT Docomo in January 2024.

From August, it will be possible to open accounts with the bank and seek housing loan consultations at NTT Docomo mobile phone shops. Monex accounts can already be opened at the shops.

“We will deepen the collaboration among NTT Docomo group companies and provide financial services tailored to the needs of each customer,” NTT Docomo Financial President Takashi Hiroi told a press conference in Tokyo on Thursday.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]