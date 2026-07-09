PM Takaichi to Hold Debate with Opposition Leaders Wed.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 9 (Jiji Press)--Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party and the opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan on Thursday agreed to hold a debate between Prime Minister and LDP President Sanae Takaichi and opposition party leaders on Wednesday.

The debate is scheduled to begin at 3 p.m. and last for 60 minutes, 15 minutes longer than usual for such sessions.

As conditions for returning to parliamentary proceedings, opposition parties in the House of Councillors, the upper chamber, had demanded that a debate session and intensive deliberations by the Upper House Budget Committee be held following allegations that a secretary to Takaichi had been involved in creating defamatory videos targeting rivals in elections. The LDP agreed to both conditions.

The ruling and opposition camps will continue discussions on specific dates for the proposed intensive deliberations.

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