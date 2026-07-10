Japan's Princess Aiko to Visit Ise Jingu in Aug.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 10 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Princess Aiko will visit Ise Jingu, a major Shinto shrine in the western prefecture of Mie, next month to observe a ritual for its once-every-20-year reconstruction, the Imperial Household Agency said on Thursday.

Princess Aiko, the only child of Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako, will arrive in Mie on Aug. 1, when she is scheduled to visit Toba Aquarium.

The following day, she will pay respects at the shrine and observe a traditional rite in which timber for its next reconstruction, set for 2033, is transported upstream on a river.

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