Fast Retailing Logs Record 9-Month Net Profit

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 9 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Fast Retailing Co., the operator of Uniqlo and other casual clothing stores, said Thursday that it posted a record group net profit for the nine months ended in May, thanks chiefly to strong sales in Europe and the United States.

The company said its net profit rose 25.6 pct from a year earlier to 426 billion yen in the nine-month period, with sales and profits from its mainstay Uniqlo operations growing in all regions.

Fast Retailing's sales jumped 17.1 pct to a record 3,065.1 billion yen, while its operating profit surged 36.2 pct to a record 614.3 billion yen.

In the Uniqlo business in Japan, sales of long-sleeved T-shirts and summer items increased. Its overseas Uniqlo business also remained strong thanks to new flagship stores in North America and new stores in Europe.

Based on the results, Fast Retailing has revised up its full-year earnings forecasts. Sales are now projected at 3.97 trillion yen, up from its previous estimate of 3.9 trillion yen.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]