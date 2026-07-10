Japan Eases Privacy Rules to Boost AI Development

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 10 (Jiji Press)--Japan's House of Councillors on Friday enacted a bill to revise a law to ease restrictions on the use of personal data for artificial intelligence development while strengthening safeguards against misuse.

At a plenary meeting, the upper chamber of the Diet, the country's parliament, passed the bill by a majority vote with support from the Liberal Democratic Party-led ruling coalition and the opposition forces of the Democratic Party for the People and Team Mirai.

The revision, which cleared the House of Representatives in May, is scheduled to take effect within two years of promulgation in principle. Detailed operational rules will be spelled out in regulations and guidelines.

In the opposition side, the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, Komeito, Sanseito and the Japanese Communist Party rejected the bill, arguing that concerns have not been dispelled that the revision could disadvantage the public.

The revised law creates an exemption allowing businesses and others to collect and provide personal data without the individuals' consent solely for statistical analysis and AI development. The exemption is aimed at strengthening Japan's competitiveness in the global AI race.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]