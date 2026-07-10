Envoy from Quake-Hit Venezuela Urges Japan's Continued Support

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 10 (Jiji Press)--Venezuelan Ambassador to Japan has urged sustained support for recovery after last month's major earthquakes.

Speaking at a reconstruction event hosted by the Venezuelan Embassy in Tokyo on Thursday, Ambassador Seiko Ishikawa said no country understands the challenges of post-earthquake recovery better than Japan and appealed to the Japanese public to keep Venezuela in their hearts for years to come.

According to the Venezuelan government, the June 24 earthquake sequence had killed nearly 3,900 people and injured more than 16,000 as of Wednesday.

The embassy has received pledges exceeding 25 million yen from Japanese companies and organizations.

Ishikawa said Venezuela received swift and heartfelt support from the Japanese government and businesses during a difficult time, calling it an immense source of encouragement.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]