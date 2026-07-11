Prosecutor Denies Charges in Coercive Probe Trial

Newsfrom Japan

Osaka, July 11 (Jiji Press)--A 54-year-old Japanese prosecutor has pleaded not guilty in the first court hearing of his trial for alleged coercive interrogations of an embezzlement suspect in 2019.

At Osaka District Court on Friday, the prosecutor, Daisuke Tabuchi, said that the alleged crime cannot be established as he had no intent to commit cruelty.

The trial began at the request of Shinobu Yamagishi, the 63-year-old former president of Osaka-based real estate company Pressance Corp., who has been acquitted in the embezzlement case. This is the first such criminal trial for a sitting prosecutor in Japan.

The trial is expected to focus on whether Tabuchi's words and actions amounted to cruelty and caused mental suffering.

During the day's court hearing, a lawyer serving as the prosecutor in the trial said that Tabuchi banged on a desk and shouted, "Don't underestimate prosecutors," at Yamagishi.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]