Over 70 Pct of Lodging Facilities Understaffed: White Paper

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 10 (Jiji Press)--More than 70 pct of accommodation facilities in Japan are understaffed, a Japan Tourism Agency white paper showed Friday.

Amid an increase in foreign visitors to Japan, accommodations that host them need to make efforts to improve employee wages and working conditions to secure personnel, the agency emphasized in the 2026 white paper on tourism.

According to a survey conducted from December to January, 72.2 pct of the 522 responding lodging facilities across Japan said they were experiencing labor shortages.

The white paper cited low wages and limited days off as factors behind the understaffing situation. Examples were introduced of facilities that successfully improved their profitability and employee working conditions, including by closing on days when occupancy rates tend to be low.

Some facilities secure workers by accepting employees for peak season from facilities in their off-season, and vice versa, the white paper pointed out.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]