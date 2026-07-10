Season's 1st Saury Fetch Record Price in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 10 (Jiji Press)--This season's first batch of saury fetched a record price of 700,000 yen per kilogram for some large fish at Tokyo's Toyosu wholesale market on Friday morning.

The previous record was 500,000 yen, set two years ago.

The first batch of saury, totaling about 30 kg, was landed at Kushiro Port in the northernmost prefecture of Hokkaido on Thursday and arrived at the market the following day.

The largest fish, weighing nearly 170 grams each, sold for as high as about 120,000 yen per fish.

"They are big and fresh," said Yasuhiro Yamazaki, president of Yamaharu, an intermediate wholesaler that purchased saury from the first batch. "I hope for more catches and for many people to eat (the fish)."

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]