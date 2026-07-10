4 Japan-Linked Vessels Still Remain in Persian Gulf

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 10 (Jiji Press)--Four Japan-linked vessels still remain in the Persian Gulf after the recent passage of 22 such vessels through the Strait of Hormuz, transport minister Yasushi Kaneko said Friday.

The vessels ready to transit the strait were able to cross it one after another, Kaneko also told a press conference. According to the transport ministry, the 22 ships passed through the strait between Tuesday and Thursday.

The Feb. 28 attacks on Iran by the United States and Israel initially left 45 Japan-linked vessels stranded in the gulf. They began departing gradually from April, with the number of transits rapidly increasing in July.

Meanwhile, tensions are rising after the U.S. Central Command forces announced retaliatory attacks in response to Iran's attack on commercial ships.

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