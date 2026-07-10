Japan's Basic Economic Policy to Clarify BOJ Independence

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 10 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government plans to clarify the independence of the Bank of Japan in its upcoming annual economic and fiscal policy guidelines, economic and fiscal policy minister Minoru Kiuchi suggested Friday.

The government has already reviewed the description of monetary policy in a draft of its new Basic Policy on Economic and Fiscal Management and Reform in response to a growing view that the wording was discouraging the BOJ from raising interest rates.

As the government has been failing to dispel concerns over the central bank's independence, it will modify the wording in the draft again.

"We are working on adjusting the wording in the draft based on opinions from the ruling bloc," Kiuchi told a press conference.

In its draft basic policy, released in late June, the government said that appropriate monetary policy management is extremely important for realizing a strong economy.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]