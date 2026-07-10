Japan Jan.-June Beer, Quasi-Beer Sales Down for 4th Year in Row

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 10 (Jiji Press)--Sales of beer and quasi-beer at four major Japanese makers in January-June shrank 3 pct by volume from a year before, down for the fourth straight year, according to estimates by industry people.

The drop came apparently because consumers continued to curb spending amid persistent inflation.

In terms of volume, sales at Suntory Spirits Ltd. edged down 1 pct while those at Sapporo Breweries Ltd. leveled off.

By value, Asahi Breweries Ltd. posted a 1 pct decline although it temporarily experienced a sharp sales drop due to a system failure in September last year. Kirin Brewery Co. suffered a 2 pct decrease.

The four companies announced their sales data for the first half of this year on Friday.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]