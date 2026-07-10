Japan Govt to Support Vertical AI in 19 Strategic Fields

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 10 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government on Friday released an interim draft of its strategy for supporting the development and utilization of vertical artificial intelligence, or AI tailored for specific fields.

In the draft presented at a meeting of the government's AI Strategic Headquarters, headed by Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, the government designated 19 fields, including drug development and police operations, for intensive support.

The government will aim to realize so-called AI transformation, or the use of AI to improve operations, as part of efforts to address labor shortages and strengthen national power.

"The public and private sectors will make intensive investment and strongly promote the development and implementation" of vertical AI, Takaichi said in the meeting.

In the field of drug development, the government plans to set up a research institute that can be used jointly by AI and robotics companies and start-ups, and promote demonstration tests in which AI autonomously conducts drug discovery experiments.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]