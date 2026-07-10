Japanese Princess Aiko May Visit Singapore in Nov.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 10 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Princess Aiko may visit Singapore in November as her second official visit abroad, the Imperial Household Agency said Friday.

The daughter of Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako made her first official foreign trip, to Laos, in November last year.

With this year marking 60 years since the establishment of Japan-Singapore diplomatic relations, Singaporean President Tharman Shanmugaratnam sent in May an invitation for the princess to visit the country.

Princess Aiko is expected to pay a courtesy call on the president during the envisaged visit.

In May last year, Princess Aiko toured the Singapore Pavilion during her visit to the World Exposition in the western Japan city of Osaka.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]