Ukraine Said to Eye Tie-Up with Japan Firm for Patriot Missiles

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 10 (Jiji Press)--Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has expressed interest in collaborating with Japan's Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. on the production of the U.S.-developed Patriot air-defense missiles, according to Ukrainian media.

His remarks came after U.S. President Donald Trump indicated that his country would give Ukraine a license to manufacture the Patriot missiles.

Mitsubishi Heavy is one of the few companies licensed to produce the missiles.

Speaking to reporters on Thursday, Zelenskyy praised the Japanese heavy machinery maker's missile production capability as very high, adding that he hopes to welcome the company as a partner and share expertise.

At a summit with Zelenskyy on Wednesday on the sidelines of a NATO summit in Turkey, Trump said that he intends to grant Ukraine a Patriot manufacturing license.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]