Japan Govt to Work with Industries, Academia on Dual-Use Tech

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 10 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government is set to advance collaboration among the public sector, the academic world and industries on research and development for dual-use technologies.

At a meeting Friday of the Council for Science, Technology and Innovation, the government adopted an integrated innovation strategy, which includes a policy to accelerate such three-way cooperation to build foundations for defense-related research at universities and national institutions.

The strategy calls for "organic links" between scientific technology and national security.

Specifically, research bases will be established outside universities by fiscal 2030 to gather a wide range of researchers from various institutions. Sufficient security measures will be taken at the bases to prevent leaks of data and technologies.

"Promoting scientific research and practical implementation in an integrated way is essential for winning in both technological innovation and business competition," Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, who chairs the council, said at the meeting.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]