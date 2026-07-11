Ohtani to Miss MLB All-Star Game for Knee Treatment

Newsfrom Japan

Los Angeles/Chicago, July 11 (Jiji Press)--Major League Baseball star Shohei Ohtani will miss this year's All-Star Game in Philadelphia on Tuesday due to treatment for his left knee, his team, the Los Angeles Dodgers, announced Friday.

The two-way Japanese player was selected for his sixth consecutive All-Star Game after receiving the most votes across both leagues in the first phase of voting to pick the All-Star lineups.

However, the Dodgers said that Ohtani needs to prepare for the second half of the season, which begins after the All-Star break. He was scratched from his pitching start against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Friday but is expected to continue to play as a designated hitter until Sunday.

At a press conference, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said that Ohtani will receive treatment during the All-Star break, including having fluid drained from his knee. This will not affect the star's pitching availability in the second half of the season, the manager added.

Meanwhile, MLB said Friday that Japanese infielder Munetaka Murakami of the Chicago White Sox was selected for the All-Star Game, replacing Minnesota Twins outfielder Byron Buxton, who was placed on the injured list.

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