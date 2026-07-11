Typhoon Bavi Hits Okinawa Islands

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 11 (Jiji Press)--Large and strong Typhoon Bavi hit the Sakishima Islands in Okinawa Prefectures on Saturday, prompting the Japan Meteorological Agency to urge caution against strong winds, heavy rain, high waves and high tides.

As of 12:50 p.m., the ninth typhoon of the year had a central atmospheric pressure of 950 hectopascals, with a maximum wind speed of 40 meters per second around its center and a maximum instantaneous wind speed of 55 meters.

The maximum instantaneous wind speed reached 40 meters per second on Miyako Island around 3:50 a.m. and 34 meters on Ishigaki Island shortly after 3:40 a.m. On Shimoji Island, rainfall totaled 154.5 millimeters over the 24 hours until 9:20 a.m.

The typhoon is seen making landfall in mainland China after midnight and turning into a tropical cyclone by early Tuesday.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]