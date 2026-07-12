Japanese Manga Publisher to Enter Indian Market

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 12 (Jiji Press)--Kodansha Ltd., the publisher of popular Japanese manga titles including "Attack on Titan" and "Blue Lock," plans to enter the Indian market, which has a population of 1.4 billion.

While Japanese content has become increasingly popular in India since the COVID-19 pandemic, the rapidly growing South Asian economy currently imports English versions of manga products, including the Attack on Titan series, from the United States, according to Yae Sahashi of Kodansha's global business management department.

However, these imported manga books are relatively expensive, costing around 1,800 yen per volume, and are also not widely available, leading to the spread of pirated versions.

"We will release official products at lower prices," Sahashi said. "If we deliver proper products, they will contribute to further spreading (manga) and eliminating pirated versions," Sahashi stressed.

Kodansha will launch a local joint venture with partners including Dai Nippon Printing Co. as early as this month and begin operations around this autumn. It plans to annually publish about 200 manga titles in English and Hindi, aiming for billions of yen in annual sales.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]