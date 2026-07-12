Ruling-Opposition Battles Enter Endgame amid Tight Schedule

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 12 (Jiji Press)--With the current session of the Diet in its final stretch, ruling-opposition battles are entering the endgame amid a very tight schedule.

The session is scheduled to end on Friday but may be extended slightly if deliberations are delayed on pending bills, including a bill to establish a secondary capital in the country, a priority for the administration of Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi.

The session had been in a stalemate until the ruling bloc promised on Wednesday to hold a debate among party leaders and Budget Committee meetings in both Diet chambers with Takaichi in attendance, as well as abandoned the passage during the session of a bill to reduce the number of seats in the House of Representatives, the lower chamber.

The ruling and opposition camps agreed to hold the debate on Wednesday and extend the dabate time from 45 minutes to one hour. Still, the time needs to be divided among six opposition party leaders. The Democratic Party for the People'sYuichiro Tamaki will have the longest slot, albeit only 15 minutes.

Therefore, opposition parties are emphasizing the Budget Committee meetings, for which schedules are yet to be set.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]