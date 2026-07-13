"Green Curtain" Initiative Spreading in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 13 (Jiji Press)--With summer set to start in full, an initiative to grow vines such as bitter melon and morning glory to gain cooling effects without the use of electricity is drawing attention in Japan.

Nonprofit organization Midori no Curtain Oendan in Tokyo's Itabashi Ward has promoted the "green curtain" initiative in temporary housing for people affected by natural disasters.

Green curtains cool the areas shaded by the vines by utilizing the plant mechanism of water being sucked up by the roots and released as moisture from the back of the leaves.

A real estate development company involved in the initiative has measured the effects of the mechanism on a sunny August day, finding that the temperature topped 50 degrees Celsius on an apartment balcony exposed to direct sunlight shortly past noon but stood at 32-38 degrees in an area shaded by green curtains.

According to Yuji Suzuki, 58, chairman of the company and head of the NPO, students at an elementary school in Itabashi Ward began to grow vines to create green curtains in 2003, with the real estate firm supporting their efforts. The movement spread later as part of environmental education, leading to the establishment of the NPO in 2007.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]