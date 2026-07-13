Private Compartments to Be Offered on Tokaido, Sanyo Shinkansen Trains

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 13 (Jiji Press)--New Supreme Class Cabin private compartments will be introduced on Tokaido and Sanyo Shinkansen high-speed train services in Japan in October.

Central Japan Railway Co., or JR Tokai, which runs the Tokaido trains, and West Japan Railway Co., or JR West, which operates the Sanyo trains, aim to offer higher-quality services than their Green Car premium seats.

Private compartments will be brought back on the Tokaido Shinkansen line after 23 years.

“We hope to offer various services to entertain customers,” JR Tokai President Shunsuke Niwa said.

The private compartments in the seventh car, which can accommodate up to two people, feature reclining seats and sofas. Each offers space equivalent to about three Green Car seats.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]